Sanders’ WWE Raw Review 5.23.22  

Lee Sanders here and I'm here for one night only in place of the excellent Tony Acer as he's on assignment somewhere in the Multiverse! We're talking WWE RAW. An interesting change of pace for me as normally I cover AEW RAMPAGE. Onwards to WWE RAW coverage!

Recap of Usos defeating RKBRO for to become the Unified Tag champions from Smackdown is shown to open up RAW. Great visual seeing all those little kids hopes crushed by the way. I love it! Matt Riddle comes out without Randy Orton as he’s not his usual happy dancing self. Did he forget his stash? Riddle opens up talking about how Randy’s is his friend, partner, mentor, and his bro. The last couple of years has been hard for Randy despite their tag team run. Apparently Randy’s back has been giving him problems and how much fans were looking forward to the Unification tag match on Smackdown. Riddle credits Usos as one of the best tag teams but is sour how they won the titles as Roman interfered to help his cousins win. Riddle promises he will get his vengeance on all of them. Riddle tells Orton he loves him very much but isn’t sure what the future holds for RKBRO. He gets the fans in the arena to chant RKBRO as we head into a commercial break.

MATCH 1: Riddle, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins vs Sami Zayn, Jimmy & Jey USO

Profits and Riddle take the fight to the Unfied tag champions and Zayn as they are at the stage ramp. It’s pure fricking chaos as sadly we go into another commercial break after we were only back for barely five minutes it feels. Come on man! Back from ad breaks as things are calm as all six men are in their respected corners at ringside as the bell officially rings to start the match. Sami and Dawkins begin things. Zayn gets a headlock on Dawkins and it all goes downhill from there as Dawkins one-ups him on offense, drop kicks, spinning fists and all. Ford gets in some action after a tag for a bit before tagging in Riddle. Riddle comes in charging with attacks on the Usos as he leaves himself exposed against Sami from behind as Sami focus on Riddle’s bandaged ribs. Nice leg scissors applied to the midsection of Riddle. Riddle powers out with elbows to Zayn’s face but Zayn comes back with a stomp onto his back. Jey gets the tag as he’s working the crowd but Riddle underhooks his legs and gets him in a corner delivering kicks and stomps to the body. Cover attempt and a kick out by Jey as Riddle tags in Ford. Nice chops and kicks to Jey as Ford gets sent over the top rope by Jimmy. Ford didn’t see the blind tag by Jimmy to his brother as Ford crashes hard onto the canvas. Jimmy follows up by ramming Ford’s face into the steel steps, followed by a superkick as he head into another ad break. Back inside the ring now as Zayn is on Ford with one mean headlock as Ford is desperately reaching for a tag. Sami refuses to relinquish control as he continues his assault on Ford. Great back suplex counter by Ford as he and Sami are on the ground. Ford comes close to making a tag but Zayn attacks Dawkins while Jey attacks Riddle. Inside cradle attempt by Ford now as Zayn kicks out. Jey now with the tag as he’s on top of Ford delivering fist after fist to Ford’s face. Ford sent into the turnbuckle but he catches himself midair and turns things into a bodysplash into Zayn and Jimmy to send them crashing off their corners. Enziguri by Ford on Jey which sets Ford up to tag in Riddle as Jimmy gets in a tag at the same time. Exploder suplex on Jimmy and Zayn from Riddle. Dawkins with a right hand and flying elbow on Usos. Ford over the top rope crashes into the brothers. Riddle catches Sami in-between the ropes and delivers Randy’s trademark DDT. Riddle looking for the RKO when the Usos distract him. Riddle tries to charge at them but Usos make their exit as Riddle delivers an RKO to a confused Zayn to pick up the victory in this six man tag match.

Winner:Riddle and Street Profits(13:00)

Rating: ***

A solid tag match overall. Not sure what the future holds for Riddle but what a nice start for the young man as potentially he goes forward as a solo act. Money in the Bank is right around the corner folks. What better way to really build up Riddle especially after saying he would dedicate his time in WWE getting revenge on the Bloodline on behalf of Randy. Will be interesting to see how far that revenge takes him.

Recap of the feud between Lashley and Omos is shown as coming up next is the ALL MIGHTY CHALLENGE for Omos and MVP. Back from more ads, and Lashley is smiling ear to ear as he knows he and Omos isn’t done yet as apparently they will be going at it at HELL IN A CELL. He invites MVP and Omos out so they can hear more about this challenge of his. Omos is looking very sharp as the Nigerian Giant is on a suit now. Looks damn good on him although it could’ve been tailored a little better. Lashley wants a match tonight where the winner will pick the stipulation for Lashley vs Omos had HELL IN A CELL. Lashley reveals that he and MVP still have unfinished business as he wants to face MVP one on one, winner picks the stipulation for HIAC. MVP is taken back but he tells him he’ll be happy to be responsible for his downfall and promises to pick a stipulation the Almighty won’t be able to overcome. MVP once again talks about how he made Lashley as Lashley counters wondering when was the last time MVP won a match and that he made MVP and he’s gonna put his ass in a hurtlock in front of the fans in attendance. For those curious and love trivia, August 3rd 2020 was the last time MVP got a singles win. MVP and Omos try to surround the ring to get a jump on Lashley but it backfires after MVP tried to attack Lashley from behind and failed. Omos and MVP retreat talking trash to end this respected segment.

Recap of Bullit Liv Club from last week shown from RAW last week as it sets us up for our next match…

November 5th 2022, WWE returns to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel advertised

Fro some odd reason we get a recap of Asuka defeating Becky Lynch from last week that sets up a backstage segment of Dana Brooke asking for a shot against Carmella. Becky Lynch enters while looking like Mick Jagger, wanting a rematch against Asuka. Adam Pearce tells her that she will have a rematch tonight and if she wins it’ll become a triple threat match for the RAW Womens’ title at HELL IN A CELL. And to think the whole time Judgement Day has been standing in the ring for all of this…

Damien demands for everyone to rise and show proper respect to the Judgement Day. Priest talks about how Edge showed them the way and set them free. Courage is missing from many people to be who they are as Priest offers to help anybody that wants to first help themselves. Rhea takes shots at Liv Morgan about continuing to listen to social media and fans. She wants for Liv to join Judgement Day and maybe then all will be forgiven. Edge talks about the truth setting one free, that Judgement Day is all about mental power. Edge talks about how he wasn’t selected to be at the top of the mountain like a John Cena. Edge sits at the top of the mountain for his own hard work and success. People are content in their position eating Cheetos in a cubicle while not reaching out for life and grabbing it by the throat to achieve greatness. It’s all about breaking through that glass ceiling as Edge wonders who the next member will be for Judgement Day as he teases names like Corey Graves, Alexa Bliss, Drew McIntyre, Fin Balor, Liv Morgan, AJ Styles, Tomasso Chiampa. Edge encourages AJ to join as maybe after then his kids will be nice and comfortable enough to consider calling him Uncle Edge.

And to think at this point Judgement Day has been in the ring for about 15 minutes just standing half of that time and talking…Wait there’s now a match? Apparently so but first after another commercial break…

MATCH 2: Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest vs AJ Styles and Liv Morgan

Damien and Styles lock up first. A few wrist lock exchanges and holds so far between the two men. Styles with forearm strikes and kicks to Priest as he’s sent into the ropes and connects with a dropkick. Rhea gets the tag as Morgan comes in now. Flying crucifix by Morgan followed up with a dropkick as Morgan looks for a sunset flip. She fails as Rhea picks her up by the head and headbutts her. Liv now being tossed around like a rag doll as she tries to do a body splash from the top rope but lands into Rhea’s hands instead. Liv counters it as Damien pulls her Rhea out the ring to regroup. Liv bounces off the ropes and charges at Ripley to lay her out. Styles delivers a running knee to the face of Priest as Edge checks on his guys. Liv catches a boot to the face as Rhea clubs her down fist after fist followed by a delayed back suplex. Cover attempt only good for a near fall.

Leg scissors takedown by Morgan to send Rhea flipping silly as she goes for a cover and it’s a quick 0-2 for a pinfall. Styles gets the tag now as he and Priest go at it again. Styles with a forearm to Priest in the corner. Styles exchanges a few words with Rhea as Priest attacks him from behind. Styles on the outside as Priest follows up from behind and plants him face first on the edge of the ring as we go into another break. And we’re back now as Styles desperately gets in a pele kick on Priest to set himself up for a tag to Liv Morgan. Morgan with the double knees to the face of Rhea. Morgan goes for the cover as Edge gets Rhea’s foot on the ropes in time as Styles attacks Edge. Priest comes right back and tries attacking Styles as Morgan tries to grab onto Rhea for some type of a face spike takedown. Edge stabilizes Rhea as he sets her up for the victory as Morgan hits the back of her head instead as Ripley gets the cover and the win.

Winner: The Judgement Day (10:30)

Rating: ***

Didn’t personally care for Morgan’s stuff in this match as she’s still clunky in a few areas but an overall solid tag match. They never did acknowledge where Finn Balor was tonight far as why he wasn’t there after we saw him with the Club last week. Judgement Day continues to intrigue me with the idea of who could be their next member but this Club stable…If it’s going somewhere it needs to develop soon as a few more loses and this will be dead before it can truly even develop. Everybody played their part perfectly in this tag match.

Post match Judgement Day beats the holy hell out of Bullit Liv Club to great boos from the arena.

Backstage Miz is interviewed about his upcoming match with Cody Rhodes. He’s not a fan of Cody having more pyro than on the 4th of July. He does have a lot of pyro, I must admit but Miz takes a moment to do a cheap plug for the upcoming season of Miz and Mrs.

Jerry the King of Bad Jokes Lawler is making his way to the ring as we’ll be hearing from him next.

Kings’ Court time as Jerry Lawler welcomes Veer Mahaan. King wants to know what Veer’s secret to his success is. I wonder if it’s a box of Chocolate Doughnuts. King also wants to know why Veer continues to target the MYSTERIOS. Veer remains quiet as Lawler tries making Big Foot jokes and how hairy Veer is as Veer reveals he’s not there for jokes. He’s not interested in explaining himself as instead he’d rather show as he’s about to attack Jerry when father and son Mysterio come out. Veer manhandles them both as he chucks them both in the ring. Drop kicks and a 619 to Veer who does not fall as he backs away frustrated. What corn!

Alexa is interviewed about Sonya Deville as Alexa thinks she needs therapy. Alexa’s mind is on her match against Nikki ASH as she’s excited being back in WWE. Looks like Alexa has new music too and it doesn’t sound good. Sounds like some generic bubble gum pop Create-A-Wrestler music.

MATCH 3: Alexa Bliss vs NIKKI ASH

A few exchanges of hip tosses from both women. Nikki clotheslines Alexa as Alexa counters with palm strikes to send her outside the ring. Alexa grabs Nikki by the hair to drag her back in the ring. Nice double leg by Nikki as she follows sup with some ground and pound on Alexa, followed by a cover for a near fall. Nikki is grabbing onto the neck of Alexa as Alexa punches her way out. Nikki back in the offense briefly as Alexa counters with a jawbreaker, followed by a dropkick and a a modified natural selection. Action in the corner now as Nikki gets Bliss to the top rope. It costs her as Nikki showboated which sets up Bliss for the Twisted Bliss to end this one.

Winner:Alexa Bliss (4:10)

Rating: N/R

Well at least the length of the match was good, right? This match honestly did nothing for me what so ever. Hey that’s great WWE is stringing together these wins for Bliss but what’s the payoff? For Nikki to lose so unceremoniously without a continuation of her breaking down the past few weeks, just wasn’t feeling this one overall. Time filler and nothing more.

MATCH 4: Cody Rhodes vs Miz

Great grappling to begin this one. Cody with a dropkick! He tries to go in-between the ropes but is stopped dead in his tracks as Miz punches him with a hard left. Miz to the top turnbuckle as he launches off and Cody hits him in the midsection. Cody now with a stalling face plant followed by a bow and arrow stretch. Miz with a kick to the midsection followed by a sunset flip. Miz looking for a figure four leg lock but Cody counters. Miz into the ropes with a knee to the midsection followed by a kick to the face. A cover attempt and a kick out from Miz as the match continues. Cody gets kicked not once but twice in the face after Miz gets him caught up in-between the ropes…Crown Jewels first! Miz tries charging at Cody in the corner now as Cody moves in time as Miz crashes hard…Crown Jewels first. Cody with a Cody Cutter now as he applies a figure four leg lock in the center of the ring. Miz desperately reaches for the bottom rope for the break as Cody takes to the top but Seth Rollins pushes him off as this match is a DQ. Cody and Rollins go at it as Miz comes from behind and attacks him as it’s now a 2 on 1 beatdown. Rhodes goes knees first into the steel steps as Rollins looks on pleased. He goes over to the little boy from earlier who received Cody’s belt before the start of the match. Rollins whips Cody silly before storming off to a choir of boos.

Winner:Cody Rhodes via DQ (8:10)

Rating: ***

You just knew Cody was going to get screwed by Rollins. Question was if it happened during the match or post match. This was all about setting up Cody to not appear 100% going into HIAC and I’m okay with that. Match itself against Miz for what it was worth was a nice grappling and technical throw down. Quite honestly I wish we could’ve seen this match reach it’s proper conclusion as it’s rare you come across a Miz match you actually enjoy.

MATCH 5: Ezekiel vs Chad Gable

Nice kick to the face of Gable! Ezekiel into the ropes and has his leg caught up by Otis from the outside. Gable comes in with a running strike from behind on that same leg. Gable puts on a clinic on that left leg with a few spinning toe holds followed by a suplex for a near fall. Gable to the top and looks for a back moonsault as Ezekiel counters by getting his feet up and applies a spinebuster on Gable. Ezekiel now with a series of chops on Gable followed by a Stinger splash! Otis attacks Ezekiel from behind once again as the referee is pretty sure he did something to eject him from ringside. Gable can’t believe it as Owens tried to get inside the ring. Referee catches him in time and ejects him as well. Ezekiel catches Gable with a rollup to escap with the dub like a thief in the night!

Winner:Ezekiel (4:10)

Rating: **

Not too shabby of a match between both men but this was all about setting up Owens vs Ezekiel at HIAC and I’m okay with that. Nothing more and nothing less to talk about here folks.

Kevin Owens grabs a microphone afterwards to tell Ezekiel he doesn’t care what the man is calling himself. He just knows he wants to have a match against him at HIAC. Ezekiel accepts the challenge as he’s still looking while hanging out with the crowd.

Cody is interviewed backstage after coming out of a medical room. He gives an update that he can still out weight on his injured leg and that for Rollins the ides of going 0-3 against him is real. If Rollins wants to finish the job at HIAC, then Cody will see him there.

MATCH 6: Bobby Lashley vs MVP Ezekiel-THE ALMIGHTY CHALLENGE

Omos quickly leaves the ring as he goes over to Omos. Lashley doesn’t give chase as he waits patiently for MVP to get back inside the ring. This continues to be a game of cat and mouse as MVP races into the ring and tries to stomp on Lashley upon Lashley trying to re-enter the ring. MVP goes down favoring his knee. While the ref checks on him, Omos lays out Lashley! Big boot to the face of Lashley as he follows up with punches to the face. Lashley catches MVP with a standing face plant followed by a clothesline! Down goes MVP outside the ring as Lashley picks him up and rams him ribs first into the ring post! Lashley picks him up as Omos charges at Lashley now as the two men go at it. And with that the match is over as the referee counted one fast ten. Lashley does get a measure of payback post match as he gets MVP in a Hurtlock.

Winner:MVP (4:24)

Rating: **

A crap finish honestly that ruined an overall beginning of a decent match that sadly never got to switch gears. On the one hand you can look at this ending and say at least Lashley is still chasing after MVP and that maybe his ultimate a** whooping will go down at a ppv. Whether that will be at HIAC remains to be seen but one thing is certain, MVP gets to pick the stipulation for their HIAC match. Wouldn’t be surprised if MVP makes it a Anything Goes match so that the numbers game is greatly in their odds to defeat Lashley. I smell Cedric Alexander involved…

MATCH 7: Asuka vs Becky Lynch

Both girls push the heck out of each other as it’s hard hitting out the gate! Asuka misses a kick as Becky tries for a quick cover and it’s a no go! Asuka now has Becky in the corner delivering strikes as the referee tries to step between them to send Asuka into her respected corner. Becky sees an opening and kicks Asuka in the midsection. Becky tries going for another kick but Asuka catches her leg and counters into a Disarmer. Becky gets to the ropes in time as Asuka kicks Becky in the face. Becky rams Asuka spine first into the steel post as we head into our final ad break.

Back from break and Becky connects with a double baseball slide kick into Asuka who’s outside. Asuka barely makes it back into the ring as Becky tosses her out again and follows up with a flying shot to Asuka’s face! She sends Asuka into the steel steps before tossing her back in. From the middle rope, Becky connects with a leg drop, cover made and it’s a near fall. Becky gets tossed outside the ring and upon re-entering both women clothesline each other to both be laid out on the canvas. Asuka comes back with a nice snap suplex, followed by kicks and chips to Becky! Running kick to the face now and a cover but it’s another near fall. Asuka charges at Becky as Becky moves out the way in time. Asuka lands head first into the turnbuckle as Becky goes for a rollup with both feet on the ropes. Asuka still kicks out! Becky now to the top and launches as Asuka catches her with a code breaker for a near fall. Asuka connects with a sidebar armbar as Becky gets to the ropes for a break. Becky now to the top as she has company from Asuka. Asuka connects with a superplex and goes for the cover as it’s another near fall. Great spots in this match so far! Asuka tried looking for her trademark hip bump as Becky catches her between the ropes. Asuka counters back and connects with the hip bump as the action is outside the ring now. Becky ends up getting kicked and lands on the lap of Bianca as Asuka inadvertently kicks Bianca! Asuka gets back in the ring in time before the ten count as Becky rolls her up for the dub. And with that Becky gets added to the RAW Womens championship match as it becomes a Triple Threat!

Winner:Becky Lynch (11:00)

Rating: ****

Fantastic main event match as it was a strong finish. Becky and Asuka have such great chemistry together. I could honestly watch them go at it all day. Very weird that after Becky lost the prior week to qualify she gets rewarded yet again to qualify. Not really a fan of these odd and silly bookings but nonetheless given the circumstances of what happened last week with Sasha and Naomi I’ll gladly enjoy a triple threat match with some of todays best women going at it at the next ppv.

End of Show