wrestling / News

Jimmy Uso Announces Draft Pick For San Francisco 49ers at NFL Draft

April 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jimmy Uso WWE Survivor Series Image Credit: WWE

Jimmy Uso was one of the special guests of this year’s NFL Draft, where he announced the pick for the San Francisco 49ers. Uso announced the 227th overall pick. The 49ers selected Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke. He’s the third superstar to take part after John Cena and Seth Rollins

