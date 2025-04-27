wrestling / News
Jimmy Uso Announces Draft Pick For San Francisco 49ers at NFL Draft
April 26, 2025 | Posted by
Jimmy Uso was one of the special guests of this year’s NFL Draft, where he announced the pick for the San Francisco 49ers. Uso announced the 227th overall pick. The 49ers selected Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke. He’s the third superstar to take part after John Cena and Seth Rollins
From @WrestleMania to the Draft, Jimmy Uso delivers our 227th pick! @WWE | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/iVbdJTciNv
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 26, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Details On Reactions in WWE To Karrion Kross’ WrestleMania After-Show Comments
- Details on WWE Talent Reactions To The Rock’s Pat McAfee Interview and Comment to Busted Open’s Dave LaGreca
- Details On Rumored Plan For Travis Scott Wrestling in WWE (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- WWE Sources Reportedly Deny The Rock’s Claim About Cody Rhodes’ Creative Future