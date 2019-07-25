wrestling / News
Jimmy Uso Arrested This Morning For DUI
TMZ reports that Jimmy Uso was arrested this morning for driving under the influence near Pensacola, Florida. He was booked at 3:04 AM for driving with an unlawful blood alcohol level. He was also given a speeding citation. An officer was driving behind Uso when he noticed that he was speeding, driving erratically and “swerving left and right.” After Uso was pulled over he smelled of alcohol and refused to take DUI tests. He was then arrested. It’s unknown what his BAC (blood alcohol content) was at the time he was arrested, but since he refused the tests it’s possible it was never discovered.
Uso, real name Jonathan Fatu, is still in jail as of this writing, with a bond of $1,000. WWE was in Florida this week for RAW (Tampa) and Smackdown (Miami). Uso, meanwhile, was previously arrested back in February for a drunken incident with police in Detroit, who claimed he got in a fighting stance and was then arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction. On RAW, John Cena mocked Uso’s mug shot and arrest during RAW.
WWE has yet to comment on the arrest.
