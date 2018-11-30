Various News: Jimmy Yang’s 15-Year Old Daughter Makes Debut, R-Truth’s Movie Out Today, Xavier Woods On Promotional Tour

– Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Jimmy Yang’s 15-year-old daughter Jazzy made her wrestling debut in a match for Tokyo Dream’s 2018 Wednesday Nitro event. The match was originally Jimmy Yang and Kaz Hayashi as the Jung Dragons against Shannon Moore and NOSAWA. At one point, Yang falls to the outside and Jazzy gets on the apron to take the tag for him. She hits elbows on Moore and a flying headscissors.

Yang said: “Tokyo dream was an amazing dream that became true. The first time that I came to Japan was in 2002 and I instantly fell in love with the country and their people. Sixteen years since that first trip and now my baby is here on her first trip, I know she is in love and it’s amazing to see it as Dad. No words can ever explain how I felt when I saw Jazzy entered the ring for the first time but OMG, MY BABY IS A BADASS!!!”

– WWE Studios’ new film Blood Brother, which features R-Truth and Trey Songz, was released today on demand and in select theaters.

– Xavier Woods is currently in the Philippines on a promotional tour for WWE. You can see photos below:

