Former Jinder Mahal Says He Has No Negative Feelings About WWE, Details Some Of His Frustrations

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Raj Dhesi, the former Jinder Mahal, spoke about his frustrations with WWE near the end of his run there. He noted that he didn’t have any negative feelings about the company, however.

He said: “There is no hostility or negative feelings with WWE. Very grateful for them with all the years and the platform they provided me. It’s amazing,” he said. “During WrestleMania week, myself and Indus Sher talked to [talent relations]. They were wanting to go back to India. A few months prior, Veer had a religious event that he holds. It was the one year anniversary of his father’s death. He got told we were needed for Raw and he couldn’t go back home. Sanga is also from India, he wants to go back home. They were told no, we were needed on Raw. Sure enough, that week we weren’t booked. We were sitting at home. They were quite frustrated. Also, myself. Started off the year with The Rock, had the WWE Championship match. One week later, I’m not in the Royal Rumble, which I thought was very weird. We talked to TR and said, ‘Listen, if there’s nothing for us, we can go our separate ways.’ Sure enough, a few months later, we went our separate ways. We didn’t ask (for our releases). It was just, ‘Hey, if there are no plans, we can discuss going our separate ways.’ My contract, I signed for five years in April 2019. They added on 18 months for injury time. That was remaining on my contract. When I signed for the five years, I told myself, ‘After five years, I have to go do something else now.’ I had my mind made up that in 2024, I was going to, at least temporarily go away from WWE.“