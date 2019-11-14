Jinder Mahal Regrets Not Fully Applying Himself for His First WWE Run, Still Wants to Main Event WrestleMania

– Metro recently interviewed former WWE champion Jinder Mahal, who is currently out on the injury shelf. Mahal discussed his plans upon returning, his WWE title victory and more. Below are some highlights.

Jinder Mahal on his plan after he returns from injury: “I look forward to capturing more championships when I get back from this knee surgery in a couple of months. The recovery’s going well – I just started squatting a couple of weeks ago. It’s an improvement, it is a bit of a slow recovery – a tendon heals really slow just because there’s not much blood flow going to it. Overall, rehab is going well and I look forward to coming back to WWE.”

Mahal on WrestleMania 36 being held in Tampa Bay, Florida: “I’m always excited to see which city will host it. So this year I couldn’t be more excited because I actually live in Tampa, I’ve lived here for the past 10 years. So, it’s almost become my second home – so I get to witness a spectacle like WrestleMania in my home. I’m excited to take part this year!”

Mahal on winning the WWE Championship: “It was big for me. I wasn’t expecting to become WWE Champion so soon. All I knew was I was working hard, just giving it 100% because as you know I got released in 2014 and I was away from WWE for two years. So, I had a lot of regrets in that time that during my first run I didn’t apply myself fully, and I always said that if I got a second chance in WWE I was going to leave nothing in my tank. When you give 100% to anything that you do in life, you’re gonna reach the highest level. It goes to show that WWE is a place that rewards hard work, and it’s possible for anybody to go from the undercard to the main event.”

Jinder Mahal on his goal to still main event WrestleMania: “I got to win the United States Championship at WrestleMania. My goal is still to main event. I’ve been in the Andre the Giant Battle Royale, and the United States Championship match, but I still feel like I haven’t had my WrestleMania moment yet, the one I’m looking for. I’m going to keep working had, and one of these years my goal is to have a main event title match and capture the WWE or Universal Championship.”