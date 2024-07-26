Jinder Mahal On When He Realized He Wasn’t Going To Be Used After Seth Rollins Match

Jinder Mahal recently talked about when he realized that he wasn’t going to be used after he battled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title. Mahal faced Rollins on the January 15th, 2024 episode of Raw for the title, and he told Busted Open Radio in a new interview about how he knew something was up when he wasn’t booked for the Royal Rumble.

“So we did the match with Seth and we got a lot of buzz,” Mahal said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “After that, it was back to nothing. The Royal Rumble was actually one week after that and I wasn’t in the Royal Rumble. That was a huge red flag to me at that time, and was kind of an indication that maybe I wasn’t going to be used.”

Mahal was released from WWE in April and made his return to the ring earlier this month for GCW as Raj Dhesi.