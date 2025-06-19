– During an interview on the Refin’ It Up Podcast, former WWE NXT Superstar Joe Coffey of Gallus discussed the WWE NXT UK product, sharing his belief that NXT UK had the best wrestling product, especially during the COVID era, when wrestlers had to perform in front of empty seats, with no fans allowed in the venues. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I loved NXT UK. I think especially in that COVID Era, it was the best professional wrestling product on the planet and I will hang my hat on that. The in-ring stuff was great. It was just top notch… One of the shining ones obviously was Ilja (Dragunov) versus GUNTHER now, and being in an empty arena, I felt as if it made me a better professional because you weren’t waiting for crowd moments, you weren’t waiting for, you know, taking that beat. You had to make it look as real as possible and I thought that was another good strength…”

Joe Coffey and the rest of Gallus, including brother Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, were released by WWE last month. After being founded in October 2018, the NXT UK brand was eventually merged with the main NXT show in the fall of 2022, marking Worlds Collide 2022 as the last show.