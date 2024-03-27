– WWE NXT Superstar Joe Gacy took to social media last night to direct a message to NXT General Manager Ava Raine, indicating that he wants a match with Shawn Spears at NXT Stand & Deliver next month in Philadelphia. Gacy also hails from Philadelphia. You can see the message he wrote below:

“Deer @avawwe_ The Mayor of NXT, there are those who say I should maybe have a match with @ShawnSpears in Philadelphia! I mean that’s the city I grew up in! Even if it’s just the kick off I’d love to do this! YOU know how much I love the kick off show! 🙃”

Joe Gacy vs. Shawn Spears is not yet official for Stand & Deliver. Gacy cost Spears his match against Dijak on last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 at the Wells Fargo Center. It will be held before WrestleMania 40: Night 1.