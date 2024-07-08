wrestling / News
Joe Hendry Comments On Appearing At The End of NXT Heatwave
July 8, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance of sorts at the very end of NXT Heatwave, with his face briefly showing up on screen. Hendry himself was not actually at the event, but a brief clip from his entrance video closed the show.
He wrote on Twitter: “Compliments to the chef.”
This is a reference to Shawn Michaels, who has become a meme thanks to an image of him in a chef’s hat. Hendry also quoted the end of the broadcast about being the new face of NXT.
Compliments to the Chef 👏 👏 #WWENXT https://t.co/bwfWzrAy3v pic.twitter.com/YYd8PWanmg
— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) July 8, 2024
“That is the new face of @WWENXT “ https://t.co/wTo9XZOMM9
— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) July 8, 2024