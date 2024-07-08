Joe Hendry Comments On Appearing At The End of NXT Heatwave

As previously reported, Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance of sorts at the very end of NXT Heatwave, with his face briefly showing up on screen. Hendry himself was not actually at the event, but a brief clip from his entrance video closed the show.

He wrote on Twitter: “Compliments to the chef.”

This is a reference to Shawn Michaels, who has become a meme thanks to an image of him in a chef’s hat. Hendry also quoted the end of the broadcast about being the new face of NXT.