Joe Hendry Calls Drew McIntyre A Locker Room Leader, McIntyre Responds

As previously reported, Drew McIntyre noted that he believes in Joe Hendry and praised the TNA star for his work, which Hendry was grateful for. In an interview with Cultaholic (via Wrestling Inc), the mutual admiration continued as Hendry praised McIntyre after working with him on the independent scene.

He said: “He was such a leader inside the ring and outside the ring … So for him to say that about me, it means an incredible amount.”

McIntyre replied on Twitter: “I appreciate the kind words but I’ve never called myself a locker-room leader. I’ve never felt the need to. I turn up. I do the best job I can. I offer advice to those who ask for it. And then there’s our Champion who can’t control 3 people in his own stable and the other guy who’s only ever took from our industry.”