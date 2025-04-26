Joe Hendry Hints At Getting a Music Star For Backup If He Faces John Cena

In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Joe Hendry spoke about Travis Scott helping John Cena at Wrestlemania 41 and said if they ever face off, he’d get his own music star for backup. Hendry hinted that someone’s already reached out.

He said: “You know the match I’m going for (against John Cena). It now makes more sense than ever. This is all I’m going to say, he’s got Travis Scott in his corner. Can you imagine if a huge star in music just reached out to Joe Hendry, someone in the same ballpark as Travis Scott, reached out to Joe Hendry and said maybe they might want to start backing me. That’s all I’m saying. Maybe it’s the same genre as Travis Scott. It’s all just thoughts and rumors. Did that happen? Maybe it did, maybe it didn’t. Did this person say that I could go to one of their concerts…I’m going to stop there.”