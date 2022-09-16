wrestling / News
Joe Hendry Is Coming to Impact Wrestling
Joe Hendry is headed to Impact Wrestling, making his on-screen debut with a vignette that aired during tonight’s show. Thursday night’s episode saw the ROH alumnus appear in a vignette, with Impact announcing soon after that he has signed with the company. You can see the video from tonight’s show below.
PWInsider reports that there are more vignettes to come for Hendry, who was a regular for ROH from 2019 until the company was bought by Tony Khan earlier this year. No word on when he makes his in-ring debut for Impact.
.@joehendry will motivate @IMPACTWRESTLING!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/bEjuURDnTX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 16, 2022
.@joehendry signs with @IMPACTWRESTLING!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ZqicbZg71z
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 16, 2022
