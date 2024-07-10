Joe Hendry Liked That His WWE NXT Appearance Came Together At Last Minute

Joe Hendry is happy that his appearance on this week’s NXT didn’t coalesce until the last minute. Hendry appeared on Tuesday’s show and teamed with Trick Williams in the main event, getting the pinfall for his team to win. Hendry spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on Wednesday and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On how the appearance came together: “The thing I love about this, everybody hits me up throughout the week. The best part is, I don’t need to lie to anybody because I genuinely don’t know until the last moment. I love it. If I knew I was going to be doing all these cool things a week or a month in advance, you can overthink it. When everything just happens, it feels really organic, and people get those organic reactions.”

On his current career high: “It was a lot of fun. It’s so much fun. It’s everything you would want it to be. How crazy is this. Signed to TNA, getting to work NXT, at the same time can still do cool indies and you get to travel the world. The other week when Jeff Hardy came back and we’re all in the ring together. ‘What is going on?’ It was all worth it. All the struggle. It was all worth it,” he said.

On if he’s interested in appearing at Bloodsport: “100%. I’ve put it out publicly. At this point, I feel I have to go and genuinely…I don’t want to say this but it’s pissing me off. Josh Barnett, it’s pissing me off that I’m not on Bloodsport. I have to do Bloodsport. I was genuinely tempted to go and learn catch wrestling and compete. I couldn’t do it now, but there was a time where I thought, I really want to do Bloodsport. I think I could have so much fun with it. I could surprise people. I can bring something to the table business wise. I think people would be shocked and enjoy the match. I have a lot of respect for Josh and what he’s done for the sport of professional wrestling. That’s how he approaches it. He approaches it as a sport. I would very much enjoy it. You got the headline. I’ve already said it. It pisses me off that I haven’t done Bloodsport.”