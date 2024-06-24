Joe Hendry Recalls His Schedule Prior To WWE NXT Debut

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Joe Hendry spoke about his schedule prior to making his WWE NXt debut next week, which included several different trips.

He said: “I left on Sunday to go to LA to go and do Chris Van Vliet’s show. We had two flights booked, one of it was happening, one if it wasn’t happening. And Chris had to take me to the airport, and he’s like ‘Where are you flying to?’ And I’m like ‘Just flying. Just flying.’ Chris was very kind to do the interview earlier. I’m not sure he bought my excuses on why we had to move the interview to earlier. But yeah, I was in LA for a very short period of time. I flew to Orlando, got in, and it was the last available flight to get me there. Got to Atlanta at like midnight, got to Orlando at 2 a.m….then Tommy, I met you there, and you would think that someone would be nervous going into a situation like this. But there’s no one I’d rather have had there than Tommy. And you think I’m going to say something wonderful about how great Tommy is, because he is, but after you’ve heard a couple of Tommy Dreamer road stories, you’re ready for anything.“