Joe Hendry on His Theme Song Becoming a Viral Success

– During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, TNA wrestler Joe Hendry discussed the success of his entrance theme song, which recently hit the top of the iTunes UK charts. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Joe Hendry on his theme song: “I’d seen it go like mega, mega-viral on TikTok and then I thought ‘oooh.’ People had always been asking me to release it and I was like ‘Maybe now is the time.’ People were making videos with it and it was getting like hundreds of thousands of hits, and I was like ‘now’s probably the time to put it out.”

On the song topping charts: “It did way better than I ever expected it to. I woke up and saw it was number 20 on the UK iTunes Chart and I was like ‘Oh damn.’ Then I tweeted it out and it went to number one on the UK iTunes, it was like one in Malta, three in Ireland, six in the US, and then the challenge became ‘Right how do we keep the fire going to get it into the Big Top 40?’ Which it landed at number four.”

Joe Hendry recently made his WWE NXT debut, competing in the No. 1 contender battle royal on last Tuesday’s NXT TV broadcast.