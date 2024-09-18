Joe Hendry Files to Trademark His Name and Catchphrases

Fightful reports that yesterday, Joe Hendry filed to trademark his name, as well as both of his catchphrases, which are also lyrics to his song. He filed to trademark ‘I Believe in Joe Hendry’ and ‘Say His Name and He Appears’.

Entertainment services in the nature of live audio performances by a musician; Entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances; Entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable prerecorded music, information in the field of music, and commentary and articles about music, all on-line via a global computer network; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes