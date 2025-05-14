Joe Hendry & Trick Williams, More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced musical performances by Joe Hendry & Trick Williams plus more for next week’s NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place next Tuesday live on The CW and Netflix internationally:

* Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria

* Sean Legacy vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ashante Thee Adonis

* OTM vs. Kale Dixon & Uriah Conners

* Shawn Spears vs. Josh Briggs

* Joe Hendry live in concert

* A rap performance by Trick Williams