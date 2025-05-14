wrestling / News

Joe Hendry & Trick Williams, More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

May 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 5-20-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced musical performances by Joe Hendry & Trick Williams plus more for next week’s NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place next Tuesday live on The CW and Netflix internationally:

* Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria
* Sean Legacy vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ashante Thee Adonis
* OTM vs. Kale Dixon & Uriah Conners
* Shawn Spears vs. Josh Briggs
* Joe Hendry live in concert
* A rap performance by Trick Williams

