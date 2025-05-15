wrestling / News

Joe Hendry Makes Appearance at Tynecastle Park To Support Heart of Midlothian FC

May 15, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Joe Hendry WrestleMania 41 Image Credit: WWE

Say his name and he appears at Tynecastle Park. TNA World Champion Joe Hendry appeared at the venue recently to support Heart of Midlothian FC against St. Johnstone. The team won the match, 2-1.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Joe Hendry, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading