wrestling / News
Joe Hendry Makes Appearance at Tynecastle Park To Support Heart of Midlothian FC
May 15, 2025 | Posted by
Say his name and he appears at Tynecastle Park. TNA World Champion Joe Hendry appeared at the venue recently to support Heart of Midlothian FC against St. Johnstone. The team won the match, 2-1.
Say his name and he appears 🤩
💪 Tynecastle was believing in @ThisIsTNA World Champion, @joehendry last night!@WilliamHill | @JamTarts pic.twitter.com/iGI7X8nIpj
— SPFL (@spfl) May 15, 2025
🎤 Say his name and he appears…
…in Gorgie! 🇱🇻
We were delighted to welcome wrestling superstar and world champion @joehendry to Tynecastle Park last night ❤️@ThisIsTNA 🤝 @WWE pic.twitter.com/cjP1QEbg7c
— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) May 15, 2025