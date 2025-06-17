wrestling / News
Joe Hendry Wants To Tag Up With Mr. Iguana
June 17, 2025 | Posted by
Joe Hendry says he’d like to be in a tag team match alongside Mr. Iguana. The TNA star appeared at AAA Triplemania Regia in an X Division Championship four-way match and spoke with The Battleground podcast about his desire to team up with the AAA viral sensation.
“I was devastated we didn’t have a tag match in AAA,” Hendry said (per Fightful). “They need to do a tag match with me and Mr. Iguana.”
Both stars have had viral moments in 2025 with Hendry making appearances in the Royal Rumble and at WrestleMania, while Iguana became a bigger star via his match at WWE X AAA Worlds Collide.
