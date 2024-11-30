wrestling / News

Joe Hendry Wins Turkey Bowl Match At TNA Turning Point, Brian Myers Gets Put In Turkey Suit

November 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Turning Point Turkey Bowl Match

Joe Hendry was victorious in the Turkey Bowl match at TNA Turning Point, which saw Brian Myers get put in a turkey suit. Friday’s TNA+ event saw Hendry win the match, which also featured Hammerstone, Rhino, Eric Young, John Skyler, and Myers. Hendry pinned Myers with a Standing Ovation and Myers ended up getting Gored before being put into the turkey suit.

