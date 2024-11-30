wrestling / News
Joe Hendry Wins Turkey Bowl Match At TNA Turning Point, Brian Myers Gets Put In Turkey Suit
Joe Hendry was victorious in the Turkey Bowl match at TNA Turning Point, which saw Brian Myers get put in a turkey suit. Friday’s TNA+ event saw Hendry win the match, which also featured Hammerstone, Rhino, Eric Young, John Skyler, and Myers. Hendry pinned Myers with a Standing Ovation and Myers ended up getting Gored before being put into the turkey suit.
.@WrestleCade believes in @joehendry!
Watch #TNATurningPoint LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/0ovLf8f4ml
Use code TNAFREE for one month free of TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/BrAOrUh9YI
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 30, 2024
252 pounds of pure motivation hits @TheJohnSkyler with a HUGE Stalling Suplex! @joehendry
Watch #TNATurningPoint LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/0ovLf8f4ml
Use code TNAFREE for one month free of TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/X1Hpp2yDBo
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 30, 2024
.@Rhyno313 took out EVERYBODY!
Watch #TNATurningPoint LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/0ovLf8f4ml
Use code TNAFREE for one month free of TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/cparI7dcm3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 30, 2024
.@joehendry is MOTIVATED!
Watch #TNATurningPoint LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/0ovLf8f4ml
Use code TNAFREE for one month free of TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/ce18NBrNuu
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 30, 2024
Tradition continues with Turkey @Myers_Wrestling!
Watch #TNATurningPoint LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/0ovLf8f4ml
Use code TNAFREE for one month free of TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/cNoZsqbXKI
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 30, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Conflicting Reports on Health of Jade Cargill After WWE Injury Storyline
- More Details On What Shows John Cena Will Work During Retirement Tour
- More Details on Why PROGRESS Cancelled Cara Noir vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
- Paul Heyman Reveals That CM Punk Was Dragged Down in WWE Because of Perception of Him as a ‘Paul Heyman Guy’