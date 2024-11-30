Joe Hendry Wins Turkey Bowl Match At TNA Turning Point, Brian Myers Gets Put In Turkey Suit

Joe Hendry was victorious in the Turkey Bowl match at TNA Turning Point, which saw Brian Myers get put in a turkey suit. Friday’s TNA+ event saw Hendry win the match, which also featured Hammerstone, Rhino, Eric Young, John Skyler, and Myers. Hendry pinned Myers with a Standing Ovation and Myers ended up getting Gored before being put into the turkey suit.

