Joe Hendry Says Writing For South Park Is Among His Dream Jobs

Joe Hendry is very happy with his wrestling career, but he notes that writing for South Park is another dream job of his. The former TNA World Champion spoke with ComicBook Nation for a new interview and during the conversation he weighed in on his other dream jobs beyond the squared circle.

“Well, actually, believe it or not, I have a couple of dream jobs,” Hendry said (per FIghtful). “Obviously, my number one is pro wrestling. I got to pursue music to a fairly serious degree, and still do, I guess, with my entrance song and recording songs. So I get to do those dream jobs. I love combat sports, so I did Judo to a pretty decent level. I’ve won national titles in amateur wrestling.”

He continued, “But actually, another dream that I have, and I don’t know if I’ve ever spoken about this, but it is actually to write for South Park. So, yeah, that’s something I would love to do. So, now I guess maybe that might be possible. I don’t know. Maybe I should reach out, but yeah, I would love to, I would love to write for South Park.”

Hendry is currently seeking a rematch against Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship after losing it to him at NXT Battleground.