Joe Hendry Says He Wrote a Song For New Day

Joe Hendry got inspired when Xavier Woods said he wanted to make a song with him, and he says he has a number already knocked out. With WWE and TNA working together for NXT Battleground, stars from both company have teased working together and Woods had making a song with Hendry on his to do list for the New Day. Hendry spoke with Cultaholic and revealed that he has already written such a tune.

“As soon as he [Xavier Woods] tweeted that, I get an idea and it just goes,” Hendry said. “All the best ideas are quick, you know in terms of like coming up with the main hook. So I have the hook, but I don’t want to step on any toes on what you can and can’t say when it comes to copyright and things like that.”

He continued, “So I’ve written a song that I think would be fun for us to record, and if WWE and TNA were both cool with it then I’d happily proceed with it.”

Hendry’s theme song has made it onto singles charts including the UK, where it peaked at #4.