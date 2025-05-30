Joe Hendry’s Return & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced the return of Joe Hendry and more for next week’s episode of Impact. The following is set for next week’s show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+ and is the final show before Against All Odds:

* Monsters Ball Match: Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary

* X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Eric Young

* Matt Hardy, Leon Slater & Mike Santana vs. Ryan Nemeth, Nic Nemeth & Frankie Kazarian

* Harley Hudson & Myla Grace vs. Heather & M By Elegance

* Joe Hendry returns