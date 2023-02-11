Joey Janela on His Goal With the Return of the Jersey J-Cup

– During a recent interview with Jeremy Lambert for Fightful’s The Spotlight, Joey Janela discussed this weekend’s Jersey J-Cup event set for later today and his goal with the tournament. Janela will face Starboy Charlie in the opening round. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Joey Janela on the Jersey J-Cup: “It’s going back to its roots. It’s a big tournament, a big deal, it’s a grueling tournament. It’s the most frueling tournament in wrestling in a very long time. Usually, matches are spread out among two or three days. This is one day, four rounds. I’m beat up. My back is smashed, my neck is smashed. Who knows. I could be out in the first round, I could make it to the finals. It’s the upper echelon of Indie wrestling in that tournament. I think it’s going to be a hit and it’s going to be something that people talk about like they talk about Battle of Los Angeles in a few years.”

On facing Starboy Charlie: “Starboy Charlie, he’s a tough kid, he was coming off an injury when I wrestled him last time. We got to do some tag team stuff in LA. This match is going to be a little different, it’s going to be a little tougher for me this time because he’s got his footing back in the ring, but you’re in New Jersey, you’re wrestling Joey Janela at the J-Cup. Expect a beating.”

The winner of the J-Cup tournament will be crowned the new JCW Champion. The event will be streamed live later today on FITE+.