Joey Janela’s Spring Break: Clusterf**k Forever Results 4.6.24
Joey Janela’s latest Spring Break show took place on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from Joey Janela’s Spring Break: Clusterf**k Forever, which aired on TrillerTV+, below per Fightful:
* GCW Tag Team Championship Punjabi Prison Match: Violence Is Forever def. Juicy Finau & Zilla Fatu, The Bollywood Boyz, and Los Macizos
* Clusterf**k Battle Royal: Microman def. Bam Sullivan, Jason Knight, Jimmy Lloyd, Lindsay Snow, Rob Shit, Shane Douglas, Shota, The Carnage Crew (DeVito & Loc), 1 Called Manders, Charlie Tiger, Dark Sheik, Edith Surreal & Jamie Senegal, Facade, Jeffrey John, Justin Credible, Marcus Mathers, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Parrow, Pollo Del Mar, Rina Yamashita, To Infinity, Beyond, Tommy Dreamer, Tony Deppen, Frank The Clown & Trevor Outlaw, The Mane Event, The Ugly Sucklings (Rob Killjoy & White Mike), Bang & Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang), Alex Zayne, Beastman, Aerial Van Gogh, Bobby Flaco, Mr. Danger & Terry Yaki, Brandon Kirk, Cheeseburger, CPA, Emil J, Fuego Del Sol & Sam Stackhouse, Gahbage Daddies, Green Phantom, Grim Reefer, Gringo Loco, Jordan Oliver, Kaplan, Kasey Catal, Man Like DeReiss, Mercedes Martinez, Monomoth, Philly Mike, Sawyer Wreck, Sexxxy Eddy, Spyder Nate Webb, Tank, Tara Zep, Viva Van, Big Vin’s Crew, Johnny Kashmere, American Giant, Chitan, The Fighting Chicken, The Kajiu Crew, Aja Kong, Nick Gage, and Yoshihiko.
#JJSB8 the first of many.#YUNGGOATie pic.twitter.com/cBij1wVVoz
— Myron Reed (@TheBadReed) April 7, 2024
How am I supposed to just go back to normal life today after experiencing this? I don’t think I can do it.
Wrestling changes people.#JJSB8 pic.twitter.com/Z0OaVucJ45
— Skylar Gahagan (@walltowallcreep) April 7, 2024
NICK GAGE VS. YOSHIHIKO #JJSB8 pic.twitter.com/mkETlcBxeP
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 7, 2024
CHIITAN VS AJA KONG‼️ #JJSB8 pic.twitter.com/BVe4i7iBQv
— 𝙬𝙤𝙠𝙚𝙣 (@wokenremastered) April 7, 2024
