Joey Mercury Reportedly ‘Removed’ From Positions in ROH

– PWInsider reports that Joey Mercury has exited Ring of Honor (ROH) as of this week. Mercury had previously been in charge of ROH’s training dojo and also working as a producer for the company. Mercury had previously joined ROH back in May 2018.

Per the report, Mercury was “removed” from his positions with ROH earlier this week. However, he is said to still be under contract with ROH until his non-compete period ends.