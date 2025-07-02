John Cena Lists His All-Time Great Wrestling Trash Talkers

John Cena has provided his list of the wrestling trash talker GOATS including Roddy Piper, CM Punk and more. Cena and Idris Elba spoke with Complex for a new interview promoting their new film Heads of State and during the appearance, Cena was asked to name his GOATS of wrestling trash talk.

“That’s a tough one,” Cena began (per Fightful). “Some pioneers, again. Roddy Piper comes into play. You can’t ignore Dwayne The Rock Johnson, nor Stone Cold Steve Austin, CM Punk.”

