John Cena Lists His All-Time Great Wrestling Trash Talkers
John Cena has provided his list of the wrestling trash talker GOATS including Roddy Piper, CM Punk and more. Cena and Idris Elba spoke with Complex for a new interview promoting their new film Heads of State and during the appearance, Cena was asked to name his GOATS of wrestling trash talk.
“That’s a tough one,” Cena began (per Fightful). “Some pioneers, again. Roddy Piper comes into play. You can’t ignore Dwayne The Rock Johnson, nor Stone Cold Steve Austin, CM Punk.”
Heads of State is now available to watch on Prime Video and is described as follows:
The UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ “special relationship.” But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary—who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces—they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.