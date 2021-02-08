wrestling / News
John Cena and Batista Appear in Ads During Super Bowl LV
February 7, 2021 | Posted by
WWE alumni made a couple of appearances in Super Bowl ads, namely John Cena and Batista. Cena, in addition to his appearance in the F9 Big Game spot, appeared in the previously-reported ad for Mt. Dew’s new Major Melon flavor. In the ad, Cena challenges fans to count the number of Major Melon bottles appearing in it for a chance to win $1 million.
Meanwhile, Batista appeared in an ad for Rocket Mortgage alongside Tracy Morgan. The spot features the WWE alum and Guardians of the Galaxy and Dune star fighting a homeowner because Morgan was “pretty sure” the other guy could take Batista, one of many examples of where Morgan was wrong about things to prove that “pretty sure” isn’t “certain.”
You can see both ads below:
