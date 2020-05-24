John Cena Believed To Donate $40,000 to Shad Gaspard’s GoFundMe

It appears as if John Cena has made a major donation to the GoFundMe for Shad Gaspard’s family. As noted yesterday, Gaspard’s GoFundMe has met its fundraising goal of $100,000 in just two days and is already up to $132,206 as of this writing. A massive portion of that came in a $40,000 donation labeled as “CTC RIP” which, as TMZ notes, comes with a lot of evidence that it is Cena.

Cena and Gaspard were extremely close, according to the site, and “CTC” could be a reference to Cryme Time Cenation from the on-screen alliance between Cena and the tag team in 2008. Cena posted a picture from that alliance, of the CTC vandalizing JBL’s limo on early Sunday morning as you can see below.

As is always the case with Cena’s Instagram posts, there is no caption for context and Cena has not commented on the donation on any of his social media accounts. You can check out and donate to the Gaspard family GoFundMe here.