wrestling / News
John Cena Puts CM Punk Through Table, Delivers His Own Pipebomb Promo On WWE Smackdown
John Cena turned the tables on CM Punk, creating a reversed version of the infamous CM Punk “Pipebomb” promo on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Cena battle Ron Killings in the main event, a match Killings won by DQ after Cena hit him with the Undisputed WWE Championship belt. After the match, Punk came down to the ring and they brawled until Cena hit a low blow and then laid him out with the title.
Cena set a table up in the ring and hit an Attitude Adjustment through the table, leaving Punk in a mirror of the position that Cena was in when Punk took him out in the lead-up to Money in the Bank 2011 before giving his own Pipebomb promo from the turnbuckle. Cena talked about how he doesn’t hate or dislike Punk and likes him more than anyone else. He went on to deliver what was essentially a mirror of Punk’s promo, calling Punk the best “bulls**tter in the world” and making reference to Punk’s classic “Hi Colt Cabana” by saying hi to Claudio Castagnoli, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona.
Cena went on to say that no one can cut his mic and that he gave Punk the stage for the pipebomb, calling Punk no longer the Voice of the Voiceless but a millionaire, a capitalist, and “Mr. TKO.” He said that Punk was the Best in the World for seven minutes 14 years ago, but that he was the greatest of all time.
Punk and Cena will compete for Cena’s title at WWE Night of Champions on June 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
