wrestling / News
John Cena Comments On His WWE Smackdown Match, Thanks WWE Universe
John Cena returned to the ring on the final Smackdown of 2022, and he took to social media to comment on the match. Cena, who teamed with Kevin Owens on Smackdown to beat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, took to Twitter to post:
“Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time and energy with me. I never overlook how lucky I am to have 2 decades of moments filled with your voice and passion. To everyone behind the scenes, in the ring, live and around the world @WWE #ThankYou. #Smackdown”
Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time and energy with me. I never overlook how lucky I am to have 2 decades of moments filled with your voice and passion. To everyone behind the scenes, in the ring, live and around the world @WWE #ThankYou. #Smackdown
— John Cena (@JohnCena) December 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks Were Reportedly Originally Scheduled for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
- Kevin Nash Discusses His Sledeghammer Ladder Match With Triple H at WWE TLC 2011
- WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
- Jake Roberts Slams Bill Watts for Racist and Disrespectful Behavior