– During a recent interview with People Magazine, WWE Superstar John Cena opened up about his hair transplant and more. Below are some additional highlights:

On his upcoming retirement from WWE: “Age plays a factor. I’m not as strong or as fast as I used to be. I made a promise when I started gaining some notoriety that when I’m a step slower, I will go, because there will be kids just as hungry as I was who have earned a shot to see if they can make it.”

John Cena on his hair transplant: “As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light. I saw their signs that said ‘The bald John Cena.’ They pushed me into going to see what my options were. I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner — and I also got a hair transplant last November. I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago. I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 [men] suffer from thinning or baldness. They don’t do anything except move your hair, one by one, from one area to another. If somebody’s going to sweat me for that, I don’t think there’s any shame in that. It completely changed the course of my life.”

John Cena lost the WWE Undisputed Championship back to Cody Rhodes last Sunday at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night Two. After the match, Cena was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar. Cena will be retiring from his WWE in-ring career later this December.