Funko announced a limited edition John Cena Collectible to commemorate the iconic wrestler’s Farewell Tour, which kicks off tonight on WWE Raw. This new exclusive Pop! John Cena (Farewell) collectible will only be available as a Funko and Fanatics shared exclusive

The Pop! Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall and is a Standard Pop! scale. Pre-sales for the figure are now available at Funko’s website. You can get a look at the new John Cena Farewell Funko Pop! Vinyl figure below: