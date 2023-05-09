wrestling / News
John Cena Set For Live Podcast Taping in New York City
John Cena is set to appear for a live podcast taping in New York City next week. Cena will be the guest for a live taping of Josh Horowitz’s Happy, Sad, Confused podcast on May 15th at Kaufmann Concert Hall at 7 PM ET. The taping will be available to attend in person or online, and you can get tickets here.
The taping is described as follows:
Join beloved actor and WWE star John Cena on Fast X, his journey from pro-wrestling to Hollywood stardom, and more with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz for a live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.
John Cena is much more than a pro-wrestler: he’s a star, moving easily from WWE to big-budget action movies like Fast X to Hollywood comedies (Trainwreck, Blockers) and back again. How does he do it? As the Fast & Furious saga comes to a close, hear Cena discuss the long-running franchise, what’s made it so enduring, his unconventional career, stories from behind the scenes, and more.
