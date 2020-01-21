John Cena on Why He Chose to Do Denim Jorts Rather Than Traditional Ring Gear

– John Cena is known for his non-traditional ring gear of denim jorts, and he explained the reasoning on The Late Late Show With James Cordon. Cena was on the show promoting Dolittle, in which he voices the polar bear Yoshi, and was asked by Cordon why he decided to make jorts part of his persona. Highlights and the video are below:

On why he did the jorts: “Well ah, that’s a great question. If you look at my other options, uh, it’s just underwear. So I wanted to do some sort of street clothes because my persona was a tough, wannabe rapper kid from the mean street of West Newbury. You can’t — tough to do that in your underwear, tough to do that. So I also wore sneakers, most guys wear calf-high or knee-high leather boots.”

On the decision to wear denim: “So I’m pretty much in street clothes. And I chose denim because you don’t blow the crotch out of denim. I tried cargo pants and in front of the world a few times they — here I am trying to put my life on the line with a superstar that I’m trying to have a match with. And everybody’s just looking at my d**k. So, denim is a safe play. And they’re back in, so I kind of stood the test of time.”

