John Cena And R-Truth Reunite In Backstage Segment On WWE Smackdown

John Cena and Ron “R-Truth” Killings reunited on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the re-babyfaced Cena run into Killings backstage before his match alongside Cody Rhodes against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

The two mirrored each other’s motions and then Truth expressed glee that Cena was really back and said, “If you’re back, I’m back! We’re back!”

The two hugged and then Cena proceeded to gaslight Truth a bit, saying that he was worried about his friend for the last few months, saying he made a kid in Brussels cry and said he wanted to ruin wrestling. He added, “Come on, did you really think that would work?”

Cena then said it was good to have Truth back and walked away, leaving Truth befuddled.