John Cena Reportedly Expected for Action at WrestleMania 39

– While speaking to Give Me Sport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE Superstar John Cena is not only going to appear at WrestleMania 39 next year, he’s also going to be wrestling at the event.

WrestleVotes stated on WrestleMania 39, “Cena should be there and Cena should be wrestling.” He added on Cena, “I know he touches base every so often, and although Vince is out of the picture, Cena still has a love for this place. John Cena and Triple H have respect for each other.”

WrestleVotes also noted that Cena is “legitimately trying to be ‘the next Rock,'” hence his wanting to be a part of next year’s WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. Cena has become a major Hollywood star as of late.

WWE has not yet announced if Cena will be a part of next year’s show. WWE’s WrestleMania 39 is April 1-2, 2023. Both nights will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Cena’s last televised match was a title bout against Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2021 last year.