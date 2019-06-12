WWE News: John Cena Says WWE Experience Prepared Him For Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader, New Video From Robert Strauss, Xavier Woods Looks At DC Universe Online

– John Cena spoke with Entertainment Weekly where he said that his experience in WWE prepared him for hosting the new Nickelodeon incarnation of Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader.

He said: ““There is no way I can ignore my experience in the WWE for preparing me for something like this, where you not only have to be a vehicle to move the show along but not being afraid to have a personality. I think that is a lot of WWE is. There are many more things I learned performing in the WWE that helped me with this experience — as they do with every experience. We have the same goals. We want to put smiles on people’s faces. That literally is Nickelodeon’s ethos and it is one that the WWE shares and one that I certainly agree with. When you want to make kids and families happy, it makes it a lot easier. The show is largely based on showcasing the kids. Not just their smarts and intelligence, but also their skills and personality. I thought that was a really nice angle to reboot the show and very well-executed. It really empowers the youth to not be afraid to be who they are and say what they know, which is important.”

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods at E3 looking at DC Universe Online for the Switch.

– WWE has released two new videos from Robert Strauss of NXT: