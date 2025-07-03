John Cena Plays Southpaw Regional Wrestling Character In Heads Of State Ad

John Cena returned to Southpaw Regional Wrestling, playing his character from the parody promotion in an ad for Heads Of State. The actor and WWE star played his role of Lance Catamaran from the WWE spoof promotion in an ad he posted for his new Prime Video movie, with Catamaran asking Cena’s President Will Derringer from the film a question.

You can check out the add below, and see Heads of State on Prime Video now.