WWE News: John Cena Spoofs Titanic In New SKYY Vodka Ad, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

– John Cena is lending his voice – and sense of humor – to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the film “Titanic” with SKYY Vodka!

Nostalgia is Proudly American and, as such, JOHN CENA is lending his voice – and sense of humor – to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the film “Titanic” with SKYY Vodka! In a spoofy video entitled “Thoughts” posted today, John raises a glass to “Life, Liberty, and the American Spirit” and ponders why Rose couldn’t just make some more room on that door, all while in the iconic “flying” pose on the bow of a ship. The video is part of a larger partnership with SKYY Vodka and its “Proudly American” campaign, which was created to tell the stories of those who believe in celebrating the spirit of today’s bold Americans and rooted in SKYY’s belief that diversity drives progress.

In November, SKYY Vodka announced a partnership with John Cena to continue its “Proudly American” campaign, a program celebrating the spirit of the evolving American values of which our country was founded. Launched earlier this year in June, this campaign has been founded on SKYY’s wholehearted belief that diversity drives progress. Through the content, SKYY continues its positive platform in telling the stories of those who believe in celebrating the spirit of today’s bold Americans.

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…