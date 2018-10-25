John Cena Still Not Working WWE Crown Jewel

– A new report says that despite WWE moving forward with the event, John Cena will not be working Crown Jewel. Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports notes that Cena is “still 100% off the show” and will not be appearing.

Fox adds that he is still waiting on confirmation of Daniel Bryan’s status. Bryan is said to have joined Cena in telling WWE that he would not be working the event, where he is scheduled to face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

WWE Crown Jewel takes place on November 2nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and will air live on WWE Network.