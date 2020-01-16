John Cena Talks Jorts & BTS, Plays Flinch on Late Late Show With James Corden

– John Cena appeared on last night’s Late Late Show with James Corden to promote his new film Doolittle. You can check out the videos below of Cena discussing his wearing of jorts in the ring, his being a fan of K-pop band BTS and playing “Flinch” alongside fellow guest January Jones. “Flinch” is a game on Cordon’s show where the guests stand behind a sheet of plexiglass while fruit is shot at them out of a high-speed cannon and they have to try not to…well, flinch.