wrestling / News
John Cena Talks Jorts & BTS, Plays Flinch on Late Late Show With James Corden
January 16, 2020 | Posted by
– John Cena appeared on last night’s Late Late Show with James Corden to promote his new film Doolittle. You can check out the videos below of Cena discussing his wearing of jorts in the ring, his being a fan of K-pop band BTS and playing “Flinch” alongside fellow guest January Jones. “Flinch” is a game on Cordon’s show where the guests stand behind a sheet of plexiglass while fruit is shot at them out of a high-speed cannon and they have to try not to…well, flinch.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Apologizes to Paige and Anyone Offended by His ‘Terrible Joke’
- Paige Says She Was Perplexed By Triple H’s Joke Because She Looks Up To Him
- Bruce Prichard on The Rise and Fall of ECW’s Success, His Concerns About ECW One Night Stand, Why There Was No WCW Nostalgia PPV
- Identity of Woman At Ringside Who Lana Took Drink From On RAW Last Night