John Cena To Star In Super Bowl Ad For Mountain Dew

PepsiCo has announced that John Cena is set to be the face of their upcoming Super Bowl ad for Mountain Dew Major Melon, which will feature a contest that will give a million dollars to one lucky fan.

Here’s the press release:

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Mtn Dew® will showcase new Mtn Dew Major Melon and Mtn Dew Major Melon Zero Sugar – the beverage brand’s first permanent flavor offering in more than a decade – in a thirty second in-game advertisement during Super Bowl LV on February 7. The television commercial is part of a 360-degree marketing campaign that takes everything to the extreme with a DEW® twist – highlighted by the opportunity for one lucky fan to cash in on a life changing prize of $1 million dollars by counting the correct number of bottles appearing in the spot. The ad features WWE Superstar and actor John Cena who will bring the larger than life flavor to fans nationwide.

“This year, we’re bringing our newest flavor, Major Melon, to the Super Bowl and we’re pushing creative boundaries in a way that puts fans at the core of the concept,” says Nicole Portwood, vice president, marketing, Mtn Dew. “We’re excited about our partnership with the one-and-only John Cena to show the world how Mtn Dew Major Melon takes flavor to the extreme.”

“LIFE-CHANGING FLAVOR”

The commercial, which will air during the first half of the big game, takes fans to the extreme – as Mtn Dew introduces the wacky world of Major Melon featuring hundreds, thousands, maybe even millions of Mtn Dew Major Melon bottles. Fans will have to watch the commercial closely – or maybe even multiple times – for a chance to win big, because the first person* to correctly count and Tweet the exact number of Mtn Dew Major Melon bottles in the ad could win $1 million dollars.

“I’ve been a DEW drinker for many years, so I was beyond excited to get the call to be a part of the Mtn Dew Major Melon Super Bowl commercial,” says John Cena, actor, WWE Superstar and television host. “Commercials play an important role during the big game and I have a feeling fans are going to go nuts for this one. The Mtn Dew Major Melon commercial is truly a life changing opportunity for one lucky fan.”

Fans can tune in during the big game to watch the premiere of the Major Melon commercial and will have three attempts to give counting Major Melon bottles their best shot. Who knows, they could become a millionaire*!

*See abbreviated Promotion Rules below and visit LifeChangingDew.com for complete Official Rules.

DEW GOES PINK

During the Big Game, Mtn Dew is taking engagement to the extreme by bringing this one-of-a-kind challenge to the epicenter of game day social conversation: Twitter. DEW Nation will be able to follow along on Twitter with the hashtag #MTNDEWMAJORMELON as the brand brings elements from the commercial – including John Cena – to life for fans. This includes unique and personalized engagement tactics – getting fans amped to count Mtn Dew Major Melon bottles for their chance to win a truly “life changing” prize of $1 million dollars

After the commercial premieres, fans can watch the full Super Bowl spot on MTN DEW social channels and follow the conversation online at twitter.com/mountaindew. Visit LifeChangingDew.com for more information.

MTN DEW MAJOR MELON

Mtn Dew Major Melon is a new thirst-quenching offering that takes flavor to the extreme. Made for those who embrace fearlessness and fun times in life, this marquee addition to the brand’s beverage portfolio features the great flavor of watermelon with a DEW twist. Mtn Dew Major Melon – also available in a Zero Sugar variety – is the first permanent flavor offering in more than a decade and is available nationwide now.