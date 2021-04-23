wrestling / News

John Cena Shares Workout Video For 44th Birthday, Says He’s Motivating John Oliver

April 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver John Cena

John Cena and John Oliver both turned 44 on Friday, and Cena shared a workout video noting that he and the HBO host have agreed to “motivate each other.” Cena has appeared on Oliver’s Last Week Tonight more than once, and Oliver has noted in the past that he and Cena are the exact same age while poking fun at his own physique (as he is wont to do).

Cena shared a clip of his workout routine, writing:

“The world knows @LastWeekTonight John Oliver & myself share a birthday & a disciplined passion for fitness. Another year passes & I continuously struggle to keep up. Both now 44 we’ve agreed to motivate each other by posting our progress. His will be posted on my IG #JohnVJohn.”

He then included a picture of a Photoshopped Oliver to Instagram, as you can see below. Oliver has shared his own video, writing:

Happy birthday, buddy. Together, we redefine what 44 can look like. #disciplinedpassionforfitness#noblinking#birthdaybeasts#alldayeveryday#fitfam#inspire#fast10#JohnVJohn”

