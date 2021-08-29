wrestling / News

Various News: John Goodman Narrates NWA 73 Opening Video, Max Caster Performing In Chicago

August 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA 73

– The NWA’s 73rd anniversary show takes place tonight, and John Goodman is narrating the opening video. The NWA released the cold open video which you can see below, with Goodman discussing the company’s long history:

– Bottom Lounge in Chicago has announced that Max Caster will be performing there on September 2nd:

