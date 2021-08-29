wrestling / News
Various News: John Goodman Narrates NWA 73 Opening Video, Max Caster Performing In Chicago
August 29, 2021 | Posted by
– The NWA’s 73rd anniversary show takes place tonight, and John Goodman is narrating the opening video. The NWA released the cold open video which you can see below, with Goodman discussing the company’s long history:
– Bottom Lounge in Chicago has announced that Max Caster will be performing there on September 2nd:
ON SALE NOW: [9.2] @PlatinumMax brings his live performance to Bottom Lounge on September 2nd!
🎫 https://t.co/28N7DfpYei pic.twitter.com/6uG5wDyoFQ
— Bottom Lounge (@thebottomlounge) August 27, 2021