John Morrison Appearing On MizTV on Smackdown, The Usos Set For Tag Team Action

– WWE has announced that John Morrison will appear on MizTV on tomorrow’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. This will be his first time in a WWE ring since 2011. Morrison made his return to WWE TV last week.

Also set for the episode is the Usos’ first match since last summer as they team up against Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

Lacey Evans will face Sasha Banks as well.