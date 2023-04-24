wrestling / News
John Morrison Talks Boxing KSI And Jake Paul, Predicts His Own Victory Either Way
Speaking recently with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, John Morrison shared his thoughts on his next boxing goals after his win at Creator Clash 2 (via Wrestling Inc). In an echo of his statements after his match, Morrison expressed his desire to fight KSI while also taking some shots at Jake Paul. You can find a few highlights from Morrison and listen to the complete podcast episode below.
On how Morrison thinks KSI would react to a challenge: “Maybe he’d be a little bit nervous about fighting someone with my power and speed.”
On KSI’s talent when stacked up against other similar names: “I know he [KSI] wants to fight Jake Paul. KSI I think is the best boxer in the Misfits organization, which is why I’d be excited about fighting him. Jake Paul is such a handjob, man.”
On how he thinks a KSI/Morrison fight would finish: “He’ll be up there looking at the lights. They’ll give him the King Kong Bundy 100 count.”