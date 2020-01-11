John Morrison Making WWE In-Ring Return on Next Week’s Smackdown

– John Morrison’s return to action for WWE will take place on next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced that Morrison, who helped Miz get a win over Kofi Kingston and took out Big E., will face E. on next Friday’s episode.

Morrison made his return to WWE television last week, appearing in a backstage segment where he came out of Miz’s locker room and rebuffed an attempt from Cathy Kelley to interview Miz.

Smackdown takes place next week from Greensboro, North Carolina and airs live on FOX.