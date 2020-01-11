wrestling / News
John Morrison Making WWE In-Ring Return on Next Week’s Smackdown
– John Morrison’s return to action for WWE will take place on next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced that Morrison, who helped Miz get a win over Kofi Kingston and took out Big E., will face E. on next Friday’s episode.
Morrison made his return to WWE television last week, appearing in a backstage segment where he came out of Miz’s locker room and rebuffed an attempt from Cathy Kelley to interview Miz.
Smackdown takes place next week from Greensboro, North Carolina and airs live on FOX.
NEXT WEEK: @TheRealMorrison (and his perfect abs) will make his IN-RING RETURN against @WWEBigE on #SmackDown! @mikethemiz @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/xSl3NW2oGo
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2020
For the first time in 8 years @TheRealMorrison competes in a @WWE ring and he faces @WWEBigE, NEXT WEEK on WWE Friday Night #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/7XWOHIXG8N
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Topics Planned For Season Two of Dark Side of the Ring
- Rumor On Joey Mercury’s Alleged Involvement With BJ Whitmer/Kelly Klein Divorce
- Jim Ross Discusses The Reaction in WWE To TNA Moving to Monday Nights, If They Used Bret Hart’s Return to Counter TNA’s Monday Night Debut
- Sgt. Slaughter Facing Renewed Accusations of Falsely Claiming He Served in the Military