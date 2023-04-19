John Morrison Thinks WWE Sale to Endeavor Will Result In Roster Releases

John Morrison recently weighed in on WWE’s sale to Endeavor, noting that he believes that there will be roster cuts as a result. As reported, WWE announced on April 3rd that it had reached an agreement to sell the company to Endeavor, who will merge it with the UFC to form a publicly traded company in the second half of the year. Morrison was a guest on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and talked about the potential for cuts that will come with the deal.

“I think there’s a hiring freeze right now,” he noted (per Fightful). “I think they’re going to end up letting a bunch of guys go. I think salaries are going to get cut. I’m really glad AEW is around to balance that out a little bit, because if they weren’t, there would be no leverage, and nowhere else to go, and WWE and UFC would be this weird monopoly that just wrings the money out of the livelihood of the fighters and wrestlers and I always think that sucks.”

Morrison is a free agent and has been working with MLW along with other companies.